Register
23:58 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sasquatch

    US Congressional Candidate Trashes Rival as ‘Devotee of Bigfoot Erotica’

    © Photo : Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Democrat Leslie Cockburn, a candidate in a Virginia House of Representatives race, triggered a collective raising of eyebrows on Sunday after she called out her Republican opponent for being "a devotee of Bigfoot erotica."

    No, this is not a joke, friends.

    Cockburn took to Twitter over the weekend and shared a sketch, apparently taken from Republican candidate Denver Riggleman's Instagram page, that showed Bigfoot with a censor bar over his genitals.

    ​"My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica," Cockburn wrote in a tweet. "This is not what we need on Capitol Hill."

    In a follow-up tweet, the 65-year-old candidate shared a second image from Riggleman's personal account that showed a similar Bigfoot drawing, but with his face superimposed over the mythical woodsman's.

    ​"From my opponent Denver Riggleman's Bigfoot erotica collection," Cockburn wrote as her caption for the second image.

    Cockburn is facing off against Riggleman on the November ballot for Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

    Foot
    © Photo : Dongfang IC
    Bigfoot, is That You? Fossilized Humanoid Footprint Found in China

    This latest incident follows Cockburn's June remarks that criticized Riggleman for campaigning alongside Senate Republican candidate Corey Stewart, who has been accused of courting white nationalists. During a June segment on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Stewart told host Chris Cuomo that he had accepted the endorsements of Paul Nehlen, a Wisconsin Congressional candidate who has frequently made anti-Semitic remarks, and Richard Hines, a prominent defender of the Confederacy, but stressed that those endorsements don't reflect his personal views.

    "I take support from whoever wants to give it to me," Stewart said. "That does not mean I support their views. I do not want to have anything to do with anyone who is racist and bigoted or anti-Semitic."

    Despite Cockburn's assertion that Riggleman has an erotic obsession with Bigfoot, Riggleman told the The Daily Beast on Monday that the images were actually part of an ongoing joke between him and his friends from the military. The joke itself stems from a book Riggleman is writing that focuses on the public fascination with Bigfoot.

    "For me, the book really is an anthropological study on all the people who believe in Bigfoot and the different Bigfoot belief systems out there. That's it," Riggleman told the outlet. "This is a real subculture in the United States, and it's hundreds of thousands of people that believe."

    A real subculture, indeed. Back in 2014, Buzzfeed writer Katie Heaney offered some insight on the matter with her list of monster erotica that focused on Bigfoot. The collection included Raven Blackbird's "Bigfoot Did Me From Behind and I Liked it," Ann Probe's "Boffing Bigfoot" and Virginia Wade's "Cum for Bigfoot."

    In the background, four elusive figures are seen walking in-between the trees. One continues walking while the other three disappear.
    © YouTube/Snapshot
    Has Bigfoot Been Spotted At Yellowstone? (VIDEO)

    Riggleman's book will be titled, "Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him." And, no, he's not planning on changing the name.

    "I'm not gonna change the title," he stressed. "Absolutely not. It's funny. I love it."

    It should also be noted that this isn't Riggleman's first rodeo in the Bigfoot scene — he co-wrote an Amazon short on the topic with former ESPN writer Don Barone 12 years ago. The work was dubbed, "Bigfoot Exterminators Inc: The Partially Cautionary, Mostly True Tale of Monster Hunt 2006."

    Indicating he didn't want to "alienate Bigfoot voters in the 5th District," Riggleman said that Cockburn's decision to call his work "Bigfoot erotica" might've been overkill.

    Needless to say, netizens haven't been able to contain themselves.

    Related:

    Finally Proof of Bigfoot? Michigan EagleCam Spots Something Lurking in the Woods
    Bigfoot Sighting in Arizona?
    Volunteers Clear Path to Bigfoot’s Siberian Lair
    Russian priest to investigate bigfoot sighting in Siberia
    Tags:
    Denver Riggleman, Leslie Cockburn, United States, Virginia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse