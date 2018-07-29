Three Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting in US' New Orleans - Police (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were killed, while seven others were injured in a mass shooting in the US city of New Orleans on Saturday, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said in a press release.

"The three victims found at the scene, described as two males and one female, were pronounced dead at the scene. The seven additional victims, identified as five males and two females, were transported to area hospitals," the police said in a press release.

Here's the scene on Claiborne. Still waiting for an update from NOPD chief about what happened pic.twitter.com/lW4Ee6gTsd — Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) 29 июля 2018 г.

​According to the press release, two gunmen shot indiscriminately into a crowd about three miles from the city's French Quarter.

On scene of shooting in 3400 block of S Claiborne. 3 dead. I see at least 9 evidence cones spread out on the street. "Why Lord?" a man next to me is asking pic.twitter.com/13rXmxKxfk — Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) 29 июля 2018 г.

​The police have already started investigating the accident and are currently collecting evidence and information to identify the perpetrators of the attack.