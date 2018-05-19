One Dead, Two Hurt in Shooting Outside School in US State of Georgia – Reports

One woman died and two others were wounded in the parking lot of Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, according to NBC’s 11alive website.
One victim, in her 40s, died of three gunshot wounds to her chest after she was taken to Southern Regional hospital, officials told the news channel.
A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to Atlanta Medical Center. The third victim was a pregnant woman, she was reportedly hurt in a fall. She was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital.
US President Donald Trump said after the Texas shooting that his administration will do everything in its power to stop shootings in US schools and keep firearms out of the hand of people who pose threats. All levels of government, Trump added, must cooperate closely to keep American students safe.
All comments
Show new comments (0)