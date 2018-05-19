One Dead, Two Hurt in Shooting Outside School in US State of Georgia – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Multiple casualties were reported late on Friday when shots rang out outside Clayton County’s Mt. Zion High School in the US state of Georgia.

One woman died and two others were wounded in the parking lot of Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, according to NBC’s 11alive website.

One victim, in her 40s, died of three gunshot wounds to her chest after she was taken to Southern Regional hospital, officials told the news channel.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to Atlanta Medical Center. The third victim was a pregnant woman, she was reportedly hurt in a fall. She was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital.

This is the second shooting incident involving casualties in the United States this Friday. Earlier, ten people were killed and 10 more injured in a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. A a gunman then reportedly walked into an art class and began shooting from what looked like a shotgun. Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported that the shooter had a shotgun and a.38 revolver, which he took from his father.

US President Donald Trump said after the Texas shooting that his administration will do everything in its power to stop shootings in US schools and keep firearms out of the hand of people who pose threats. All levels of government, Trump added, must cooperate closely to keep American students safe.