US Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ Office Receives Package Labeled 'Anne Thrax'

The anthrax threat was reported after the 79-year-old called for Donald Trump’s impeachment and for members of his administration to be publicly confronted.

On Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles police responded to a suspicious package placed at a building in South Los Angeles.

The suspicious package addressed to “Anne Thrax” was placed at the California office of Democratic representative Maxine Waters.

2of4 Waters 2) LAPD requested LAFD HazMat response to the incident. LAFD did not receive a 911 call regarding the incident 3) The package was addressed to "Anne Thrax". 4) LAPD led the hazmat entry with LAFD providing back up. 5) Only affected portions of the 2 story office — LAFD (@LAFD) July 25, 2018

The authorities called the Los Angeles Fire Department’s hazardous materials crew and evacuated the office due to concerns that the package might contain anthrax, a deadly toxin, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Although the HazMat team said the package contained nothing dangerous, the investigation was reportedly referred to the FBI.

A person that came in contact with the package didn’t have any medical complaints, the LAFD said; no injuries were reported as well.

The congresswoman's office has yet to comment on the reported anthrax threat.

Waters, 79, who was named one of the most influential people of the year in the 2018 TIME 100, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump in recent months. In late April, she called for Trump’s removal from office, saying that she didn't think he “[deserved] to be there.”

Last month, she also called on activists to “push back” on Trump officials by protesting the White House’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd," Waters told protesters at a Los Angeles rally on June 23.