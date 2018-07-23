Register
    Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks during her interview with the Associated Press at her congressional office on Capitol Hill in Washington

    US Congresswoman Maxine Waters Calls Trump 'Putin's Apprentice' (VIDEO)

    Continuing her longtime feud with Donald Trump, US Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) didn’t mince words while addressing last week’s meeting between the US president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

    During her appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Waters laid out her own version of what happened behind closed doors at the US-Russia summit in Helsinki, claiming that Trump was Putin’s “apprentice.”

    “In fact, for months I’ve been trying to tell the American public that this president is dangerous [and] that he’s in bed with Putin. […] This president, I believe, has promised him [Putin] that, once he was elected, he would get those sanctions lifted. I think he is Putin’s apprentice. He’s been under his tutelage for a long time now,” the democratic representative alleged.

    Social media burst with reactions as many supported her, saying that she was a “strong woman who knows the truth” and kept tweeting cheerful gifs and pics:

    Others, however, dismissed her public statements, highlighting her constant “disrespect” of President Trump, with some even suggesting that she was “the devil’s apprentice”:

    Nearly a month ago, Waters, who has on multiple occasions called for Trump’s impeachment, stepped up her anti-Trump rhetoric by encouraging her supporters to take action and confront members of the current administration. Her remarks were perceived by some as a call to violence, which prompted POTUS to take shots at her on Twitter, while dismissing her as a “low-IQ individual.”

    President Trump has received an avalanche of criticism over his first full-fledged meeting with Putin last week, which they both declared successful during a joint press conference. The two touched upon Russia’s alleged meddling in the US presidential election in 2016, with President Trump saying that he didn’t “see any reason why it would be [Russia].”

    “He [Putin] just said it’s not Russia. […] I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. […] I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” he said.

    But just a day after the one-on-one summit, Trump was reportedly forced to backtrack on his support of Putin’s denial of meddling, claiming he had misspoken during the presser.

    “The sentence should have been: I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t – or why it wouldn’t be Russia,” Trump stated.

    On the next day, CBS News aired interview with POTUS, in which he claimed that he held Putin personally responsible for election interference.

