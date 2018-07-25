Pickax-Wielding Vandal Smashes Trump Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The shattered remains of a sidewalk star awarded to President Donald Trump during his career as a celebrity television host littered Hollywood’s walk of fame on Wednesday morning following an overnight attack by an ax-wielding vandal, according to local police.

“Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the star's location on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue, where they found a small pile of rubble in place of the star that Trump received in January 2007 for his role in the NBC show 'The Apprentice,'" police said, as cited by NBC News.

The network’s local TV affiliate reported that the vandal later turned himself to police after leaving the pickax at the scene and fleeing.

Trump's star had been repaired following a similar attack during the 2016 presidential campaign by a man with a sledge hammer.