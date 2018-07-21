Trump on Cohen Case: 'Inconceivable That a Lawyer Would Tape a Client'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized a recording of Donald Trump, made by his former attorney Michael Cohen, where the US president notes payments to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, the New York Times reported earlier this week.

The discussion about paying McDougal, who claimed she had an affair with Trump, took place two months prior to the 2016 presidential election the media reported citing lawyers and anonymous sources with knowledge of the recording.

Addressing the reports, Trump stated that he did "nothing wrong" and criticized the FBI, also doubting that such a recording existed.

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) — almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client — totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

McDougal sold her story for $150,000 to the National Enquirer, but the outlet refrained from publishing the story.

According to the NYT report, the record was allegedly seized on April 9, when the FBI raided Michael Cohen's office and home.

