No Specifics of Trump-Putin Second Meeting Determined Yet, White House Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House has not determined yet any specifics regarding the second high level summit of the Russian and US presidents, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Tuesday.

Earlier in July, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that US President Donald Trump had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the United States in the fall and the consultations on the meeting have already started.

"I don't have an announcement yet on timing. Obviously, Sarah made the point yesterday of our intention and plan to sit down and have a meeting in the fall at some point. But I have no specifics yet on a time, date, place, date, or topics," Gidley told reporters.

Trump and Putin met for the first official summit in Helsinki, Finland on July 16. The two presidents had a one-on-one private conversation followed by an expanded meeting. The two leaders discussed the Syrian refugee crisis, situation in Ukraine, nuclear proliferation and Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election among other issues.