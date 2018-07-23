Trump Slams WaPo as 'Lobbyist for Amazon', Hints at Bringing Antitrust Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a message on Monday that The Washington Post newspaper is an "expensive lobbyist" for Amazon.com, Inc. and suggested that antitrust claims should be brought against the company.

"In my opinion the Washington Post is nothing more than an expensive (the paper loses a fortune) lobbyist for Amazon," Trump said via Twitter. "Is it used as protection against antitrust claims which many feel should be brought?"

Trump said in a separate tweet that the Washington Post published a lot of critics of the US president since the Supreme Court has decided that states can make online customers pay sales taxes.

© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File Amazon's Jeff Bezos Becomes Richest Man on Planet

The Washington Post was sold to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in August 2013. The newspaper is officially owned by Nash Holdings LLC, which is the personal investment company of Bezos.

Trump has frequently criticized media, including the Washington Post for bias toward him. In March, Trump said that Amazon pays little taxes to state and local governments and puts many competitors at a disadvantage. Trump also claimed the company is costing the US Postal Office a lot of money.