Trump Slams Amazon for 'Putting Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump took aim at Amazon and its business practices on Thursday, saying in a statement that the company puts thousands of retailers out of business.

"I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the US), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that five sources have heard Trump say he wants to "go after" the e-commerce giant, and that he is "obsessed with Amazon."

Shares of Amazon fell more than 4 percent on Wednesday after Axios published its report.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, accusing him of using the publication to protect his business interests.

In July, Trump accused the Washington Post of publishing "fake news" and serving as a "lobbyist for Amazon," and also denounced Bezos for not paying taxes.