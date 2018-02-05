Amazon in Hot Water Over 'Racist' Ad in Chinese Traditional Outfit

Amazon UK has removed the items from its website after pictures featuring white children posing with slant eyed gestures in Chinese national costumes stirred up indignation among consumers.

Amazon’s advert looked like an insult to ethnic Chinese people, however, it was not only they who sensed a “racist” vibe. People all across social media took to various platforms to express their outrage with the product and denounce the company for being insensitive. Amazon neither explained the reason for those products to be on sale, nor apologized.

Facebook user Lily Ladlow posted a picture of the ad on her page, calling on Amazon to “explain the thought process” behind the photo. She also added that she was “dismayed at this level of marketing.”

“Please congratulate the marketing team for happily playing into casual racism by displaying racist photos like this,” she wrote.

Netizens supported her with a barrage of comments, reflecting their negative stance on the situation.



Others took to the Amazon UK page on Facebook to condemn the move:

This comes shortly after Stockholm-based clothing giant H&M found itself in a middle of a racism scandal after its UK online store published a photo of a black model boy sporting a green “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” hoodie. The store officially apologized for the image and pulled it from the website.