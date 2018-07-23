'Made in America': Trump to Showcase US-Made Goods Amid Growing Global Trade Row

According to the media outlet, Trump will highlight the features of the American goods and their manufacturers from across the country. Vice President Mike Pence along with several other senior administration officials will stop by the event throughout the day.
"It's an opportunity to showcase products that are made here in America and invite companies from each state to the White House to display [them]," White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters was quoted as saying by The Hill.
Over recent weeks, Trump has slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on China and EU countries, citing national security concerns. Some US manufacturers are anticipating enormous losses due to retaliatory measures from those entities that have been targeted.
According to The Hill, some US producers have already moved their operations overseas.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is going to visit the United States July 25 to try to prevent Brussels-Washington trade relations from further deterioration.
The European Union has also imposed tariffs on US imports with an annual value of 2.8 billion euros, or roughly $3.3 billion, and filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization.
