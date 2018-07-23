'Made in America': Trump to Showcase US-Made Goods Amid Growing Global Trade Row

US President Donald Trump will host an exhibition showcasing US-made products from all of the country's 50 states at the White House on Monday, The Hill reported.

According to the media outlet, Trump will highlight the features of the American goods and their manufacturers from across the country. Vice President Mike Pence along with several other senior administration officials will stop by the event throughout the day.

"It's an opportunity to showcase products that are made here in America and invite companies from each state to the White House to display [them]," White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters was quoted as saying by The Hill.

Goods at the exhibition will reportedly include wool yarns from Maine, boots from Texas, stoves from Idaho and much more.

Over recent weeks, Trump has slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on China and EU countries, citing national security concerns. Some US manufacturers are anticipating enormous losses due to retaliatory measures from those entities that have been targeted.

According to The Hill, some US producers have already moved their operations overseas.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is going to visit the United States July 25 to try to prevent Brussels-Washington trade relations from further deterioration.

EU-US trade relations have been tense since Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The European Union sought exemption from the new US trade restrictions but when Washington refused to do so, imposed its own barriers on US goods.

The European Union has also imposed tariffs on US imports with an annual value of 2.8 billion euros, or roughly $3.3 billion, and filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization.