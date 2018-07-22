Register
10:32 GMT +322 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    July 16, 2018. US President Donald Trump during the joint news conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Helsinki

    Trump Reportedly Forced to Make U-Turn on Russia After Fury Over Helsinki Summit

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    US
    Get short URL
    204

    President Donald Trump has been facing a massive backlash over his first large-scale summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, which they both declared productive and successful. Some senators, however, have blasted POTUS for “missing an opportunity” to hold Moscow accountable for allegedly meddling in the 2016 election.

    According to AP, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser John Bolton and Chief of Staff John Kelly gathered Tuesday to convince President Trump to backtrack on his comments on the US intelligence assessment of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election during the joint press conference with Putin.

    READ MORE: Republicans Lawmakers Call on White House to Disclose Helsinki Summit Mysteries

    The report comes a week after one-on-one discussions between Putin and Trump, followed by a joint press conference, where the US president somewhat hinted that he believed that Moscow had nothing to do with the alleged meddling.

    “He [Putin] just said it’s not Russia. […] I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. […] I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” he said.

    US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman is in the Qol Sharif Mosque during a tour of the Kazan Kremlin
    © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
    Huntsman Reportedly Refuses to Resign Amid Calls to Quit Over Helsinki Summit
    During the joint presser, POTUS once again stated that there had been no collusion between him and Putin, as they didn’t know each other prior to the election. He further revealed that Putin offered to allow US agents to travel to Russia and observe the questioning of the 12 suspects Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller had indicted days before the historic meeting.

    AP suggested that Trump’s top aides told him that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were increasingly alarmed at his words and that plenty of congressional representatives as well as his supporters believed the public praise of Putin was way over the line.

    Just a day after the summit, Trump walked back his support of Putin’s denial of Russian interference in US election, claiming he had misspoken during the press conference and accepted US intelligence reports that Moscow allegedly sought to influence the outcome of the vote.

    “The sentence should have been: I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t – or why it wouldn’t be Russia,” the president clarified Tuesday, claiming he’d used a confusing “double negative.”

    In an interview with CBS News, which aired Wednesday, Trump claimed that he held the Russian president personally accountable for Moscow’s alleged interference.

    The Trump administration has on multiple occasions denied any collusion with the Kremlin during the election campaign, with President Trump branding the allegations a “witch hunt.” Moscow, for its part, has also dismissed the accusations of its meddling in the 2016 vote as “groundless.”

    Tags:
    alleged Russian meddling, election meddling, Russiagate, "Russian meddling", interference, summit, election, Jim Mattis, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Mike Pence, Vladimir Putin, John Kelly, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Helsinki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse