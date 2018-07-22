Trump Growing Frustrated Over Lack of Progress with Pyongyang - Reports

US President Donald Trump has requested daily briefings and updates on progress with North Korea and is looking forward for the end of Pyongyang's nuclear program, The Washington Post reported.

However, Trump has been left dissapointed as North Korean officials have cancelled meetings with US officials and failed to stay in communication with the White House representatives, the US-based media outlet reported on Saturday.

In turn, US offciicals have earlier claimed that Pyongyang had stepped up its nuclear fuel production for its missiles, despite officially commiting to the full denuclearization.

The Washington Post said, citing its cources, that Trump was privately furious about the failure of negotiations.

On Friday, US Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said that it is unlikely that North Korea will dismantle its nuclear program within a year. Coats referred to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who has previously said the complete destruction of North Korea's nuclear arsenal will take a long time.

Coats added that he is not surprised North Koreans may try to hide certain things, but that is why the United States has a verification process in place.

DNI Chief stressed that the United States continues to have China's and Russia's support in terms of keeping sanctions on Pyongyang, because both countries see the danger of North Korea being a nuclear power.

At the meeting in Singapore, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un reached an agreement that required Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief. The two leaders signed a document, which, among other issues, stipulated the recovery of the remains of prisoners of war and soldiers who went missing in action.