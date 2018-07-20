Trump Tweets Hillary Clinton Interview Talking About ‘Strong Russia’

It is interesting to see how attacks on US President Donald Trump over Russia correspond with previous remarks by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and even his rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump has tweeted a video excerpt from a 2010 interview then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave to Russian TV host Vladimir Pozner. The funny part is, while Trump is now under a hailstorm of criticism over his handling of the recent Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Clinton back in the day praised a "strong, prosperous Russia."

"We want very much to have a strong Russia, because a strong, confident, prosperous, stable Russia is, we think, in the interests of the world," Clinton says in the tweeted clip.

"We want very much to have a strong Russia, because a strong, confident, prosperous, stable Russia is, we think, in the interests of the world," Clinton says in the tweeted clip.

To give some context to the quote, Clinton was answering a question about "US's place in the modern world" put by Pozner: "Is it a force aimed at supporting the world's equilibrium? Or is it a force aimed at changing the status quo?"

"It's both in this way, Vladimir. It is a force to sustain an equilibrium that permits countries and individuals to progress, to become more self-realizing," Clinton replied. "I mean, we want very much to have a strong Russia because a strong, competent, prosperous, stable Russia is, we think, in the interests of the world."

"But at the same time, there are countries and places where the status quo is just not acceptable," she went on. "Last summer, I went to the Democratic Republic of Congo. I went to Eastern Congo where 5.4 million people had been killed in the last 15 years, the greatest death toll since the Second World War. We don't want that status quo to be sustained."

The tweet has already drawn buzz on social media, with some pro-Trump celebrities such as actor James Woods sharing it, according to the Hill.

The clip is accompanied with a #HillaryLovesRussia hashtag, which is entirely dedicated to tying the former secretary of state to Russia, including everything from nice comments she made about Russia at different times to Putin's remarks about William Browder allegedly making a donation of $400 million earned in Russia to Clinton's presidential campaign.

The clip is accompanied with a #HillaryLovesRussia hashtag, which is entirely dedicated to tying the former secretary of state to Russia, including everything from nice comments she made about Russia at different times to Putin's remarks about William Browder allegedly making a donation of $400 million earned in Russia to Clinton's presidential campaign.

​What makes things even spicier is that Clinton's comments were an extension of then-President Obama's policy of strengthening ties with Russia. Though Russia, led at the time by President Dmitry Medvedev, had engaged in the Seven-Day War in Georgia a year earlier, Obama called for a "reset" of relations with Russia in 2009, saying the world would benefit "from a strong and vibrant Russia."

The effort failed in a most embarrassing way, however, when Clinton presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a symbolic button which read "reset" in English, but "overcharge" in Russian.

The effort failed in a most embarrassing way, however, when Clinton presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a symbolic button which read "reset" in English, but "overcharge" in Russian.

​Trump has been the target strong criticism since his Helsinki summit with Putin Monday, where he refused to acknowledge the alleged Russian interference in the US' 2016 presidential elections. Trump later attempted to walk back his comments, saying he agreed Russia and "other people" could have meddled in the elections.

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said Tuesday. "Could be other people also. A lot of people out there."