Register
01:42 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian activist Mariia Butina was arrested Sunday, July 15 by the FBI on charges of spying.

    Russian Activist Butina Also Charged With Acting as Agent of Foreign Government

    Facebook / Maria Butina
    US
    Get short URL
    0 011

    The US Department of Justice announced an additional charge for detained Russian national Mariia Butina on Tuesday, one day after she was accused of conspiring to act as a foreign agent.

    The US government announced on Monday that Butina, 29, had been indicted for conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Moscow. With the latest additional alleged crime, Butina is seen by US authorities as having materially acted as a foreign agent in addition to conspiring to be one. 

    Russian student Mariia Butina was arrested on July 16 over allegations she failed to register as a foreign agent.
    Maria Butina's Facebook
    ‘Politicking While Russian’: Fishy Timing, Claims in US Arrest of Russian Woman

    A grand jury indicted the individual on Tuesday on the second charge. The indictment was filed in a Washington DC federal court, Bloomberg reported. 

    "Between in or around January 2015 and up to and including the present, in the District of Columbia and elsewhere, defendant Mariia Butina, also known as 'Maria Butina,' did act within the United States as an agent of a foreign government," the new indictment said. 

    Shortly before the latest announcement, the Russian Embassy in the US called on authorities to allow consular access to Butina. "As the materials of the court case are classified, the interests of this woman of Russia illustrate her need for a qualified lawyer," the embassy said, promising to "defend" Butina. 

    "Ms. Butina has been cooperating with various government entities for months regarding public allegations related to her contacts with various American and Russian individuals. Months ago, she voluntarily and privately testified before the bipartisan United States Senate Select Intelligence Committee on Intelligence for 8 hours and produced tens of thousands of documents," Robert Driscoll, an attorney representating Butina, told Sputnik News on Monday. The statements listed in the DOJ's complaint on Monday are "overblown," the attorney noted.

    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia
    © AP Photo /
    US Denying Arrested Russian Activist Butina Access to Diplomats - Russian Embassy

    US Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) dismissed the allegations against Butina as "bogus," "ridiculous," and "stupid."

    "It's ridiculous. It's stupid," the congressman told Politico Tuesday. "She's the assistant of some guy who is the head of the bank and is a member of their Parliament. That's what we call a spy? That shows you how bogus this whole thing is… This is an attempt to undermine the president's ability to have better relations with Russia." 

    Related:

    Butina's Arrest Is Nonsense: Many US Citizens Lobby in Russia - Analyst
    Butina's Arrest 'An Attempt to Tar NRA With a Russian Connection' – Author
    Russia Dropped at Least One Third of US Treasury Bonds in May - US Treasury
    Ex-Israeli Official: EU Has No Choice But to Go Along With US on Iran Deal
    US Patriots in Exchange for Russian S-400s Out of the Question – Turkish MP
    Tags:
    Russian embassy in US, US Senate Intelligence Committee, Justice Department, Maria Butina, Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse