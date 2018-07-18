Arrested Russian Activist Denied Access to Diplomats by US - Russian Embassy

Russia's embassy in the United States is demanding consular access to imprisoned Russian national Mariia Butina, 29, who is accused by US authorities of spying.

"As the materials of the court case are classified, the interests of this woman of Russia illustrate her need for a qualified lawyer," the embassy wrote on Facebook, vowing to "continue to defend" her rights with legal advocacy.



The embassy added that on Wednesday there will be a hearing on Butina's case and that they plan to send a representative.

Butina, a longtime advocate of gun rights in Russia and recently-graduated international relations student in DC, is widely believed to have worked with the US National Rifle Association (NRA). She is accused of conspiring with a Russian official via email and Twitter direct messages as well as emailing a US "person in an effort to develop, maintain, and exploit a relationship," among other similar offenses. "The substance of the charge in the Complaint is overblown," her lawyer said in a statement obtained by Sputnik News on Monday. It was a "misuse of the Foreign Agent statute, which is designed to punish covert propaganda, not open and public networking by foreign students," he said.

For more than a day, Russian officials have been demanding consular access to her. "We are in contact with the US authorities and demand from them consular access to the Russian citizen in order to protect her legitimate rights," the embassy tweeted Monday after the charges against Butina were announced by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). She was arrested Sunday on the charge of "Conspiracy to Act as an Agent of a Foreign Government." Tuesday, the DOJ added the additional charge of "Acting as an Agent of a Foreign Government." The original charge was that of conspiracy, but the new one seems to accuse her of materially conducting the act.