02:11 GMT +313 July 2018
    Air Force One (File)

    ‘More American’: Trump Wants Air Force One Painted Red, White & Blue

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    335

    US President Donald Trump wants to paint future Air Force One jets in the US flag colors of red, white and blue instead of the current design, which features a white and robin’s-egg blue color scheme, according to a Thursday report by Axios.

    The desire to update the Boeing 747s' external look is aimed at giving the plane a "more American" appearance, the report says. There is said to be some disagreement about the plane's aesthetics: some US Air Force officials reportedly prefer the current color scheme, which has been around for 55 years.

    Air Force One (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump’s White House to Pay $4 Billion for Air Force One, Touts Mysterious Savings

    While the US Air Force originally said in August 2017 that it was purchasing two Boeing aircraft built for former Russian commercial airliner Transaero before the company went defunct, Trump sat down in February with Boeing chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg and struck a deal for two brand-new 747s for $3.9 billion. Just after his election, on December 6, 2016, Trump had tweeted that he would get the cost reduced from $4 billion, noting that "costs are out of control… Cancel order!"

    The new Air Force One aircraft are not set to enter service until at least 2021, Axios notes, meaning that the only scenario in which Trump would fly on the redesigned Air Force One would be if he wins re-election in 2020.

    Tags:
    US Air Force, Donald Trump
