22:42 GMT +310 July 2018
    Ivanka Trump, White House Senior Adviser and daughter of US President Donald Trump (File)

    'Shame': Ivanka Trump Booed by Angry Protesters in New York (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    112

    As she made an appearance in New York, the US president’s daughter and adviser was confronted with a crowd of angry protesters concerned about the treatment of migrants by the White House.

    Ivanka Trump was greeted by a crowd of some 100 protesters as she arrived at the Institute of Technology at Central High School in Syracuse, New York, to take part in a roundtable discussion, The Hill reports, citing local media sources.

    The protesters, many of whom were reportedly "upset about the separation of immigrant families at the US border," chanted "Shame" and "What about the children?" as Ivanka’s motorcade arrived at the venue.

    ​Some protesters blasted Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, who was also attending the event, denouncing him as complicit with the Trump administration, Syracuse.com notes.

    ​On June 20, Trump signed an executive order to prevent the separation of children from parents who are apprehended by US authorities for illegal border crossings.

    READ MORE: Anti-ICE Protests Are Reemergence of Grassroots Action Democrats Can’t Control

    Previously, the Trump administration had come under intense criticism for its "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which resulted in nearly 2,000 immigrant children being forcibly separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 following arrests in connection with illegal entry into the United States.

    Tags:
    greeting, protesters, criticism, Ivanka Trump, United States, New York
