Register
04:49 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters block the entrance to a downtown federal building housing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices Monday, July 2, 2018, in San Diego.

    Anti-ICE Protests Are Reemergence of Grassroots Action Democrats Can’t Control

    © AP Photo/ Gregory Bull
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Since the national outcry over US President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy that resulted in a massive increase of undocumented families becoming separated from each other, protesters around the country have been occupying space outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices 24 hours a day.

    Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary was joined by Anlin Wang, an organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America who has been working on the ICE occupation in Philadelphia, and by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek, to talk about the destruction of the encampment outside the ICE building by Philadelphia police Thursday as well as the national movement against ICE.

    After police raided the anti-ICE camp in Philadelphia, activists set up yet another camp nearby. "What people need to understand about the police sweep yesterday was that… the police lied to us every step of the way. From the very morning, [Department of Homeland Security] officials asked us to unblock the entrance. We did."

    Later, Wang said, US officials increased their demands, ordering protesters to get completely off the sidewalk. "We did again," he told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    (Interview begins at 19:03)

    ​He said that while protesters were attempting to leave the area, police started giving "conflicting orders." Amid the ensuing confusion, "all the sudden, police started bum-rushing us and destroying our equipment, dragging people away. Reports of beating people, the air was filled with screams of pain," Wang said.

    "This action is not one which Philadelphia is doing alone. It is happening [within]… a national movement," Wang noted. Cities with major protests outside ICE properties include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Portland, San Diego, Atlanta, Tacoma and more. Some have even forced the agency to halt operations."

    "Our aim is to spread this sort of action across the country to make it abundantly clear that the fascistic-style actions of ICE are not to be acceptable under any circumstance and are to be resisted by any means necessary," Wang said.

    Smolarek noted the significance of the push against ICE, commenting that "since Trump was elected there's been this debate about — what does resistance to the Trump administration mean?" In the first months after the election Smolarek noted, "we saw sort of grassroots people's resistance. You know, thousands and thousands of people taking to the streets on a regular basis."  

    An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer guards a group of 116 Salvadorean immigrants that wait to be deported,at Willacy Detention facility in Raymondville, Texas on December 18, 2008
    © AFP 2018 / Jose CABEZAS
    ‘Abolish ICE’ May Birth New Deportation-Focused Agency If Politicians Take Over

    However, "what we saw, I would say, since maybe April or May of 2017 was, the establishment of the Democratic Party was able to basically redirect that energy, or much of that energy, into basically the Mueller investigation — into these sort of conspiracy theories, or opposing Trump on the basis of his rudeness or perceived lack of patriotism," Smolarek noted, adding that the Democrats have been waging a war from the right of Trump on issues such as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

    "What these ICE occupations, and also the mass demonstrations and rallies [against ICE] that have been happening for several weeks now… represents is a reemergence of the sort of grassroots people's opposition to the extreme, reactionary, racist, brutal policies of the Trump administration in a way that's outside of the control of mainstream establishment politicians," Smolarek observed.

    Related:

    US Man Who Threatened to Call ICE on Workers Also Harasses White Dudes (VIDEO)
    Trump Zero Tolerance Border Policy Sees Global Protest (PHOTOS)
    Saturday Rallies Against Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ Border Policy in 700 US Cities
    Immigrant Parents Describe Hardships Under Trump's 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy
    An End to Separating Families, But With a Zero Tolerance Policy
    Tags:
    protest, ICE, deportation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse