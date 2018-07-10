Trump's Request to Expand Detention of Migrant Children Reportedly Rejected

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A federal judge of the US District Court in Los Angeles has rejected the request of US President Donald Trump's administration to amend the existing rules and to enable the detention of irregular migrants' children for more than 20 days, the Politico news outlet reported.

"It is apparent that Defendants’ Application is a cynical attempt… to shift responsibility to the Judiciary for over 20 years of Congressional inaction and ill-considered Executive action that have led to the current stalemate," Judge Dolly Gee was quoted as saying by the media.

In accordance with a so-called zero-tolerance policy, declared in April, the US authorities have detained all families that attempted to cross the US border illegally as a matter of course, with parents being sent to prison pending trial and children being taken to separate detention facilities.

Over 2,000 children have been detained and separated from their families from early May to early June as a result of this policy, with the issue of families' separation triggering public outrage and harsh criticism of Trump's administration. In the face of public resentment, Trump signed in late June a decree that prohibited the further separation of families.