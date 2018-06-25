US Plans to House Migrants at Military Bases Amid Trump Crackdown

Jim Mattis unveiled the plans a few days after a massive public outcry over Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" migration policy prompted POTUS to order the military to end the separation of immigrant families at the US border.

The U.S. military is going to set up temporary migrant camps at two military bases, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters during a flight to Alaska, while it remained unclear where the facilities were located or would they house immigrant children or their parents, or both.

Mattis said that "the details are being worked out," including the capacity of the temporary camps and the related infrastructure they would require.

This comes two days after a US Navy memo was made public, hinting that the military plans to set up "austere" detention centers and tent cities for tens of thousands of illegal immigrants.

The internal document came into the spotlight after President Trump ordered its administration to reverse its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents along the US border.

Trump announced the move amid mounting pressure he faced after reports emerged that over 2,000 children were forcibly separated from their families at the border between May 5 and June 9 as a result of his immigration crackdown.