Register
23:27 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Washington

    Hillary Clinton 2020 Run Just a 'Pipe Dream' - Ex-Comms Director

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A former member of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign staff has refuted the rumors that the two-time White House hopeful is planning to run again in 2020.

    Adrienne Elrod, who served as a strategic communications director for Clinton’s 2016 campaign staff, dismissed speculation about Hillary running for the Oval Office again in 2020, according to The Hill.

    "It's silly. It's a pipe dream. I mean, look, she's made it very clear that after this last run she's done," she said, adding that "it’s time for new faces to come in."

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa
    © AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
    'No, It's Hillary': Twitter Bursts as DNC Chair Calls Obama 'Real US President'
    Elrod also remarked that she would’ve advised Clinton against participating in future presidential elections if the latter floated any such attempt.

    "I would advise against her running, not because I don't think she's qualified. Of course she is, but I think that she knows it’s time for new faces and new leadership to step forward," Elrod surmised.

    READ MORE: If You Can't Beat 'Em': WATCH Hillary Clinton Putting on Russian Ushanka Hat

    Writer Michael Goodwin had speculated in an article in The New York Post that Clinton might be preparing for a presidential run in 2020.

    Clinton was nominated as the Democratic Party’s candidate for the 2016 presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump.

    Related:

    Trump Favors Improved US-Russia Ties But Says Moscow Wished Hillary Won
    ‘Lying Comey’ Refuses to Apologize to ‘Crooked Hillary’ Over Email Probe
    Will Hillary Be Jailed? How Republicans are Weaponizing Horowitz Report
    Tags:
    reports, reaction, presidential election, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse