Hillary Clinton 2020 Run Just a 'Pipe Dream' - Ex-Comms Director

A former member of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign staff has refuted the rumors that the two-time White House hopeful is planning to run again in 2020.

Adrienne Elrod, who served as a strategic communications director for Clinton’s 2016 campaign staff, dismissed speculation about Hillary running for the Oval Office again in 2020, according to The Hill.

"It's silly. It's a pipe dream. I mean, look, she's made it very clear that after this last run she's done," she said, adding that "it’s time for new faces to come in."

Elrod also remarked that she would’ve advised Clinton against participating in future presidential elections if the latter floated any such attempt.

"I would advise against her running, not because I don't think she's qualified. Of course she is, but I think that she knows it’s time for new faces and new leadership to step forward," Elrod surmised.

READ MORE: If You Can't Beat 'Em': WATCH Hillary Clinton Putting on Russian Ushanka Hat

Writer Michael Goodwin had speculated in an article in The New York Post that Clinton might be preparing for a presidential run in 2020.

Clinton was nominated as the Democratic Party’s candidate for the 2016 presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump.