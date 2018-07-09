At Least 1 Killed as Helicopter Crashes In Residential Area in Virginia

At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed Sunday evening into a residential townhome building in Williamsburg, Virginia, WRAL broadcaster reported.

According to the statement of the local police, authorities were still trying to identify the pilot of the helicopter after it reportedly went down after 4:30 p.m. local time. It was instantly not clear if the person who died was on board of the aircraft or on the ground.

Update FATAL CRASH

Helicopter crashed in a residential area in #Williamsburg, Virginia.

Virginia State Police investigating and report one person has been killed. FAA & NTSB on scene. Fire in the structure has been extinguished.

🎥@scottgorslene

pic.twitter.com/o0X0iNlTB8 — Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) 9 июля 2018 г.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, WRAL reported. Local residents reportedly described hearing a low-flying helicopter before a loud explosion and fire.

On the scene in Williamsburg where Virginia State Police are investigating an aircraft crash. pic.twitter.com/l92lN9ujWz — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) 8 июля 2018

The incident occured near the campus of the College of Wiliam and Mary, prompting an alert from the university, local media reported. The university representatives stressed that the crash did not occur on the College of William and Mary property and urged in a twitter statement to avoid the area of the incident.

"There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area."