At Least Four Injured as Helicopter Crashes on Highway in Chicago (PHOTOS)

Four people were injured when a medical helicopter crashed Saturday night on a highway in Chicago, Illinois, with one person in critical condition, Reuters reported.

The pilot of the Eurocopter 135 air ambulance reportedly made a "mayday" call at about 02:15 GMT on Sunday. According to the Federal Aviation authority, the helicopter crashed on a ramp of the interstate 57 highway soon after it.

CHICAGO HELICOPTER CRASH

Air ambulance crashed near I-97 and I-57. Four people on board, all taken to hospital. FAA/NTSB notified/investigating.



Pilot issued mayday call ‘Mayday, Mayday, Mayday… we’re going done… in a field’.



​According to the officials, four people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash and have all been taken to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition and the conditions ot the other three passangers had been reportedly stabilized. However, their ages and injuries were not immediately known.

The interstate 57 highway was immediately closed as the local authorities have launched the investigation into the incident.