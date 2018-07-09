Register
    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles after casting his ballot in the midterm election at the voting precinct at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014

    WATCH: 'Where are the Babies?' Angry Americans Target Senator Over Immigration

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    A group of US citizens confronted US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a restaurant over his support for the Trump administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy, with several shouting at the senator as he walked to his car.

    US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been confronted by what outgoing House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell called "a small group" over the US administration's zero tolerance policy.

    As the politician left the restaurant, a group chased him, shouting "where are the babies, Mitch?," "What are you doing to get the babies back?", as well as "Abolish ICE," referring to children of detained undocumented immigrants put into processing facilities until next of kin or a sponsor is found, the Courier Journal reported.

    The protest turned aggressive when someone in the crowd started shouting "we know where you live!" according to reports.

    Shell, who dined with McConnell at that restaurant, called this cry a "not-so-subtle threat right out of the Maxine Waters playbook," adding that it was "very distasteful."

    German police officers, representatives of the EU's border management agency Frontex, on the Greek island of Lesbos, look at a dinghy with migrants crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, on October 17, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
    'Germany's Immigration Policies Moved From Illusions to Realism' - Specialist
    Shell's remark is in reference to US House Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California known for her repeated calls to impeach Trump. Waters made headlines recently when she urged angry US citizens to confront White House officials or members of the president's cabinet wherever possible over Trump's zero tolerance policy.

    "For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend [Trump], they're not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they're not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they're not going to be able to shop at a department store," Waters called on June 23.

    Earlier in June, McConnell and his wife were confronted by pro-immigration activists they left a dinner at Georgetown University in Washington DC.

