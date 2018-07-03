Register
23:15 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Scott Pruitt Attorney General of Oklahoma arrives to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S

    ‘Resign’: US Environmental Chief Chased From Restaurant by Angry Mom (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    US
    Get short URL
    451

    A mother and local Washington, DC school teacher confronted the Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Scott Pruitt at a restaurant in DC Monday night, urging him to resign before “your scandals push you out.”

    Pruitt, who was nominated to the position by US President Donald Trump, has made headlines in the past few months for a number of financial malpractices.

    "EPA head Scott Pruitt was 3 tables away as I ate lunch with my child. I had to say something. This man is directly and significantly harming my child's — and every child's — health and future with decisions to roll back environmental regulations for the benefit of big corporations, while he uses taxpayer money to fund a lavish lifestyle," Kristin Mink wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the video of her confronting Pruitt.

    "He's corrupt, he's a liar, he's a climate change denier and as a public servant, he should not be able to go out in public without hearing from the citizens he's hurting," she added.

    The video begins with Mink telling Pruitt that she "wanted to urge you to resign." She can be seen in the video carrying her two-year-old baby, introduced her to Pruitt and telling him that her child loves animals, breathing clean air, and drinking clean water. Meanwhile, she says, Pruitt is slashing emissions regulations "for the benefit of big corporations."

    ​Mink then proceeds to rail against Pruitt's support for oil pipelines and his exorbitant spending on hotel accommodations in DC. "We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who actually believes in climate change and takes it seriously, for the benefit of all of us, including our children," she tells him.

    "So, I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out," she says as the video concludes.

    According to a written message at the end of the video, Pruitt, his companion and two taxpayer-funded security guards "fled the restaurant" before she returned to her seat three tables away.

    Currently, Pruitt is the subject of a baker's dozen of federal investigations, according to the New York Times, the subjects of which range from spending some $43,000 on a soundproof phone booth, the use of 20 people to provide 24-hour security detail, with more than three times as many guards used compared to previous EPA administrators, travel expenses including $120,000 spent in two weeks time, hotel expenses, and more. 

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen leaves the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    DOJ Probing Paralegal Who Protested Homeland Security Head at Mexican Restaurant

    "Administrator Pruitt always welcomes input from Americans, whether they agree or disagree with the decisions being made at EPA," agency spokesperson Lincoln Ferguson told USA Today for a Wednesday article. "This is evident by him listening to [Mink's] comments and going on to thank her, which is not shown in the video. His leaving had nothing to do with the confrontation, he had simply finished his meal and needed to get back to EPA for a briefing."

    The confrontation is only the latest restaurant fiasco faced by Trump administration officials that the White House has had to play up — or play down.

    On June 19, amid national uproar over the separation of immigrant families as a result of Trump's "zero tolerance" policy, activists from the Democratic Socialists of America crashed the dinner of Department of Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Kirstjen Nielsen while she dined at a Mexican restaurant. Initially, protesters chanted "If kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace," and then "Shame!" as she made her way out.  

    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Man Throws Manure at Restaurant That Refused Trump Secretary Service (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    "While having a work dinner tonight, the secretary and her staff heard from a small group of protesters who share her concern with our current immigration laws that have created a crisis on our southern border," DHS Spokesperson Tyler Q Houlton tweeted that evening.

    Days later, the owner of a small Virginia restaurant, the Red Hen, told the Washington Post that on June 22, she politely, and in a direct fashion, asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave her establishment, explaining her commitment to "honesty and compassion."

    "The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders," the president tweeted in response. "I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!"

    Since then, the Lexington restaurant has seen consistent protests outside and vandalism, including manure thrown at it, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    Scott Pruitt Sworn-In as Administrator of Environmental Protection Agency
    Authorities Give ‘All Clear’ Signal on Suspicious Package Alert at EPA - Reports
    Trump EPA Chief’s ‘Transparency’ Reforms Prioritize Industry-Funded Science
    'An American Execution' and Trump's Destruction of the EPA
    EPA Chief Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Boosting Fuel Profits Ignoring Health Issue
    Watchdogs Urge EPA to Complete Coal Reuse Study
    Tags:
    Trump Administration, climate change, protest, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse