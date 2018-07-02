US Worried Terrorists May Try to Hijack, Blow Up More Commercial Aircraft - DoS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is concerned that international terrorist groups may be plotting to down more commercial airplanes via hijackings or through the use of hidden explosives, the State Department said in a travel alert on Wednesday.

"The Department also remains concerned that terrorists could again seek to down aircraft using concealed explosives or hijack commercial flights," the alert said.

In addition to sophisticated strikes on airlines, terror groups are increasingly using less sophisticated methods such as knife and pistol attacks, as well as driving vehicles into crowds in public places such as sporting events, schools, markets and places of worship, the release added.

Terrorist groups including Daesh, al-Qaeda* and affiliates, and those inspired by such organizations, are intent on attacking US citizens wherever they are, the release said.

US citizens are encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance, practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad and consult State Department websites with travel threat updates, according to the release.

