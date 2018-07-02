Trump: US to Go Ahead With Sanctions Against Companies Doing Business With Iran

“Yes, of course, that is what we are doing. Absolutely,” Trump said, when asked, whether the United States would sanction European countries if they did business with Iran.
Shortly after the announcement, the US Treasury said that the licenses for Boeing and Airbus to sell planes to Iran would be revoked. In May, the United States also imposed sanctions on four Turkish entities for helping the sanctioned Iranian airlines in acquiring equipment and parts.
READ MORE: Iranian Football Team in Row With Nike Amid US Sanctions, Asks for Apology
Against such a negative background, several US and EU companies said that they would or might stop doing business with Iran.
On June 6, the European Commission said it had adopted an update to the Blocking Statute and the European Investment Bank's (EIB) External Lending Mandate to protect the interests of EU companies investing in Iran.
All comments
Show new comments (0)