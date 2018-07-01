Unknown Man Attacks Migrants in Idaho, Nine Injured

An attacker fled the crime scene but was detained by police quickly afterwards. The motive behind the assault has not yet been established.

According to the police, nine people, including "members of Boise's refugee community" were stabbed by a 30-year-old male attacker at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.

All victims have been sent to hospital, with four of them getting life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is underway as the motive behind the knife assault is still unclear.

Officers came to the scene several minutes after the attack by a knife wielding man was reported at with a knife at 2:46 a.m. GMT at the apartment complex on Wylie Lane and State Street.