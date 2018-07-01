Unknown Man Attacks Migrants in Idaho, Nine Injured

According to the police, nine people, including "members of Boise's refugee community" were stabbed by a 30-year-old male attacker at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.
The investigation is underway as the motive behind the knife assault is still unclear.
Officers came to the scene several minutes after the attack by a knife wielding man was reported at with a knife at 2:46 a.m. GMT at the apartment complex on Wylie Lane and State Street.
