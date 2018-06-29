Family Leave Intrigue: Ivanka Trump's Top Aide Reportedly Quits

A new twist in the debate on state-paid family leave debate, centering on President Trump’s daughter, may be just around the corner.

According to a Politico report, Maggie Cordish, a close friend of Ivanka Trump as well as her adviser on the paid family leave bill, has left her White House post. A government source confirmed the news to the US political magazine, but denied the idea that it means that the White House is pulling back in its efforts to pass a paid family leave bill.

The source added that employees of the Domestic Policy Council and the Office of Legislative Affairs, who "have always been involved on this issue," will carry on assisting Ivanka Trump's lawmaking efforts.

In recent months, the Republicans have been working on legislation to grant citizens an opportunity to use funds from their Social Security to cover expenses during their family leave. However, it remains unclear when the respective bill will be debated on Capitol Hill.

In July 2017, Trump’s eldest daughter and current White House adviser wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, arguing that a national paid-leave program is "an investment in America’s working families," which is basically in line with her father’s budget proposal for 2018. Ivanka has since prioritized paid family leave in her work in the government.