Vigil for Victims of Maryland Newspaper Shooting Set for Today

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and several others injured when a gunman opened fire inside the newspaper's office on Thursday afternoon.

A vigil, set to take place on Friday night will honor the five people killed in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, the city said in a statement.

"Tonight there will be a vigil for the victims of the deadly shooting at The Capital at 8 p.m. [12:00 a.m. GMT] at City Dock," the City of Annapolis posted on social media.

READ MORE: Suspect in Maryland Shooting Charged With Five Counts of Murder — Reports

Local media reported that the suspect Jarrod Ramos will make his first scheduled court appearance at 10:30 a.m. [2:30 p.m. GMT].

Reports indicate that 38-year-old Ramos had a vendetta against the newspaper for years, and even filed a defamation suit against the Gazette, which he lost in 2015.