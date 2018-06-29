Suspect in Maryland Shooting Charged With Five Counts of Murder - Reports

The police managed to take the suspect into custody and now he has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder for the killings inside Maryland's Capitol Gazette office.
A CNN broadcaster has reported that the suspect identified as Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38, is scheduled to have a bail hearing at 10:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT).
A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists at a newspaper in Maryland’s capital, killing five people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. Police said the suspect was a white man in his late 30s whose… pic.twitter.com/K4EjwHrIMo— NEWS UPDATE (@GetNewsUpdates) 29 июня 2018 г.
Jarrod W. Ramos has been harassing the journalists from the Gazette for years on social media and even sued the outlet for defamation.
READ MORE: Police Say Suspect Had 'Vendetta' Against Newspaper After Deadly Shooting
The United States has recently been hit by mass shooting incidents at schools, offices, and public venues.
In February a gunman shot and killed 17 students at a high school in southern Florida, less than six months after a mass shooting at a concert venue in Las Vegas, Nevada that left 58 people dead.
All comments
Show new comments (0)