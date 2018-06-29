Suspect in Maryland Shooting Charged With Five Counts of Murder - Reports

A man who opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office, killing five and injuring two people, has a long, criminal history, police say.

The police managed to take the suspect into custody and now he has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder for the killings inside Maryland's Capitol Gazette office.

A CNN broadcaster has reported that the suspect identified as Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38, is scheduled to have a bail hearing at 10:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT).

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists at a newspaper in Maryland's capital, killing five people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. Police said the suspect was a white man in his late 30s whose…

Jarrod W. Ramos has been harassing the journalists from the Gazette for years on social media and even sued the outlet for defamation.

Over 170 people were evacuated from the building, many of whom were later interviewed as witnesses.

The United States has recently been hit by mass shooting incidents at schools, offices, and public venues.

In February a gunman shot and killed 17 students at a high school in southern Florida, less than six months after a mass shooting at a concert venue in Las Vegas, Nevada that left 58 people dead.