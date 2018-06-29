Register
14:00 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police respond to a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018

    Suspect in Maryland Shooting Charged With Five Counts of Murder - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A man who opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office, killing five and injuring two people, has a long, criminal history, police say.

    The police managed to take the suspect into custody and now he has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder for the killings inside Maryland's Capitol Gazette office.

    A CNN broadcaster has reported that the suspect identified as Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38, is scheduled to have a bail hearing at 10:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT).

    Jarrod W. Ramos has been harassing the journalists from the Gazette for years on social media and even sued the outlet for defamation.

    READ MORE: Police Say Suspect Had 'Vendetta' Against Newspaper After Deadly Shooting

    Police officers respond to an active shooter inside a city building in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., June 28, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Greg Savoy
    Gunman Kills Five at Local Newspaper's Office in Annapolis, Maryland (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Over 170 people were evacuated from the building, many of whom were later interviewed as witnesses.

    The United States has recently been hit by mass shooting incidents at schools, offices, and public venues.

    In February a gunman shot and killed 17 students at a high school in southern Florida, less than six months after a mass shooting at a concert venue in Las Vegas, Nevada that left 58 people dead.

    Related:

    Shooting Reported At Maryland Building Housing Local Newspaper
    Horrific Flash Floods Devastate Ellicott City in US Maryland (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Paws Up Hog! Maryland Cop Shoots Groundhog Dead for Causing Traffic Jam (VIDEO)
    US Court Sentences Daesh Supporter From Maryland to 20 Years
    Tags:
    dead, journalists, shooting, Maryland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse