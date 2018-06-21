Trump Says Favors Improved US-Russia Ties But Adds Moscow Wished Hillary Won

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said he wanted the United States to have good ties with Russia but suggested Moscow preferred dealing with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"We want to get along with Russia, but Russia is looking out and saying, 'Man, I wish she [Clinton] won'," he claimed at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

The president has been criticized internationally for ordering the separation of migrant children from their parents jailed after they crossed illegally the southern US border.

He signed an executive order on Wednesday canceling the practice.

Earlier in June, the US President reportedly told G7 leaders that Crimea belongs to Russia because the peninsula's residents speak the Russian language.

Trump has been accused by Democrats of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

He hit back at Clinton’s party, suggesting the Democrats wanted to "stay on immigration" to avoid being confronted in Congress on the "Russian scam."