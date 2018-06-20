Antifa Tweets List of 1,500 ICE Agents Amid US Border Row

The person who initially compiled the database is an NYU professor. The list has been picked up and spread by left-wing activists amid fierce debates over the hardline US immigration policy and ongoing family separations at the country’s southern border.

The Twitter account "nebraska antifa" posted a link to a list of employees of the US’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including their phone numbers and locations. As the original post was deleted shortly thereafter, Sam Lavigne, the user who had doxed the ICE agents, tweeted a link to an archived post, giving access to the original database.

Sam Lavigne, who is reportedly an adjunct professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, compiled the database from the officers’ LinkedIn information.

“While I don’t have a precise idea of what should be done with this data set, I leave it here with the hope that researchers, journalists, and activists will find it useful,” he wrote in a now-deleted Medium blog post.

I scraped LinkedIn for people that work for ICE: https://t.co/MJuuyMeAal — Sam Lavigne (@sam_lavigne) 19 июня 2018 г.

Antifa is a left-wing organization classified as domestic terrorists by the FBI and the DHS. The group’s members are reported to have assaulted their right-wing rivals. One of the most significant attacks was carried out against peaceful demonstrators at a right-wing rally in Berkeley last summer.

Recent reports that thousands of illegal immigrants have been forcibly separated from their children at the US-Mexico border have sparked public outrage in the country, with ICE agents falling under heavy scrutiny.