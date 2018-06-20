Register
04:51 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A migrant father and child rest outside the El Chaparral port of entry building at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico

    Watchdog Slams US Migration Policy as 'State-Sponsored Trauma'

    © AP Photo / Maximo Musielik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States with its zero-tolerance policy inflicts state-sponsored trauma on a massive scale against vulnerable migrants fleeing to the United States to seek asylum, La Raza Centro Legal Executive Director Lydia Lopez told Sputnik.

    "It's state-sponsored trauma inflicted on a massive scale, on the thousands, on the most vulnerable of asylum seeker populations," Lopez said on Tuesday.

    She also said children from indigenous tribes, such as the Mayan from Guatemala, need more resources in these detention centers to understand what is happening to their families.

    US - Mexican border
    © AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker
    Amnesty International Slams US Family Separation Policy as 'Torture'
    In addition, Lopez added that the US government agencies that are supposed to help families claim the children are not always effective in reuniting the kids with any relatives for months.

    Lopez said she worked directly with unaccompanied minors during the surges of 2015 and 2016. Children could not be located by their families for months, she said.

    "The separation from a primary caregiver at certain ages when the child does not understand enough to process can have consequences that will follow that child for a very long time, and may affect their relationships and sense of trust in humanity going forward," Lopez said.

    There is hope the mounting pressure and outrage against the administration’s zero-tolerance policy will force the executive office to reconsider its inhuman treatment of children and their parents, Lopez said.

    US - Mexican border
    © AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker
    No Borders, No Country!: Trump Tweets Amid Migration Row
    US President Donald Trump during a speech on Tuesday said he is going to amend his immigration policy after consultations with Congress because he does not want children taken away from their parents.

    During the same speech, the president said he will ask congress for authority to freeze foreign aid from countries that allegedly "send" illegal immigrants to the United States. The US president also wants legal authority "to detain and remove illegal immigrant families all together and bring them back to their country."

    Most of the migrants coming into the United States from Mexico are from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Most of them are fleeing gang violence or persecution, according to Homeland Security data.

    In April, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions unveiled a "zero tolerance" immigration policy that entails separating families. Adults crossing the border illegally are detained and children sent to facilities run by US Health and Human Services. Some 2,000 immigrant children were separated from their parents during a six-week period through the end of May.

    Related:

    US States Sue Trump Administration to Remove DACA Migration Program - Reports
    US Could Separate Families of Undocumented Migrants to Tackle Migration Crisis
    'Not Compatible With Sovereignty': US Withdraws From Global Compact on Migration
    US-Mexico Border Control: 'Migration Has Never Been Stopped Because of a Wall'
    Tags:
    migrants, authorities, separation, family, policy, migration, La Raza Centro, Lydia Lopez, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse