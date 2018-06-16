Register
17:07 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017

    Trump Advisors 'Ignored' President's Request for Meeting With Putin – Reports

    © AP Photo / Jorge Silva/Pool Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    112

    An official has reportedly said that the president has been seeking to meet with his Russian counterpart since the APEC summit in Vietnam in November 2017, with administration officials simply hoping that Trump would forget and move on.

    "After [the APEC] meeting, the president said he wanted to invite Putin to the White House," an anonymous official speaking to The Washington Post said. "We ignored it," he added.

    According to the official, top aides in the president's National Security Council, opposed to the idea of a summit, didn't consider setting up the meeting to be a direct order.

    "They decided: Let's wait and see if he raises it again," the official said.

    Other officials told the newspaper that the State Department recognizes the possible value of a meeting to try to resolve long-standing differences on issues like Ukraine, Syria, cybersecurity, and alleged interference in foreign elections. However, some of these officials also said that a summit would be premature amid differences on smaller issues, such as the status of the Russian diplomatic property seized in the US earlier this year over alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election in 2016.

    Right to left: U.S. President George W. Bush, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel out for a walk in Heiligendamm. June 7, 2007. File photo
    © Sputnik / Dmitri Astakhov
    Kremlin on Trump's Call for Russia to Return to G8: We Are Focused on Other Formats
    Presidents Putin and Trump have met twice – in Hamburg at the G20 Summit in July 2017 and Da Nang, Vietnam, in November 2017 at the APEC summit. Senior administration officials have said that Trump will meet Putin in July while in Europe for the NATO summit. However, last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that "no concrete arrangements" were made. The last conversation between the presidents took place on March 20.

    Last week, Putin called Trump a "thoughtful man," and said that he has "reason to believe that dialogue can be constructive." According to Putin, a full-fledged meeting with Trump has not taken place due to the "domestic political struggle" in the US.

    Related:

    Putin: Kim-Trump Meeting Eases Tensions Around Korean Peninsula
    Putin Expects Trump to Fulfill Pre-Election Promise, Improve Ties With Russia
    Putin Calls Trump 'Thoughtful Man', Hopes for Constructive Dialogue
    Tags:
    reports, officials, summit, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse