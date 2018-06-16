Trump Advisors 'Ignored' President's Request for Meeting With Putin – Reports

An official has reportedly said that the president has been seeking to meet with his Russian counterpart since the APEC summit in Vietnam in November 2017, with administration officials simply hoping that Trump would forget and move on.

"After [the APEC] meeting, the president said he wanted to invite Putin to the White House," an anonymous official speaking to The Washington Post said. "We ignored it," he added.

According to the official, top aides in the president's National Security Council, opposed to the idea of a summit, didn't consider setting up the meeting to be a direct order.

"They decided: Let's wait and see if he raises it again," the official said.

Other officials told the newspaper that the State Department recognizes the possible value of a meeting to try to resolve long-standing differences on issues like Ukraine, Syria, cybersecurity, and alleged interference in foreign elections. However, some of these officials also said that a summit would be premature amid differences on smaller issues, such as the status of the Russian diplomatic property seized in the US earlier this year over alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election in 2016.

© Sputnik / Dmitri Astakhov Kremlin on Trump's Call for Russia to Return to G8: We Are Focused on Other Formats

Presidents Putin and Trump have met twice – in Hamburg at the G20 Summit in July 2017 and Da Nang, Vietnam, in November 2017 at the APEC summit. Senior administration officials have said that Trump will meet Putin in July while in Europe for the NATO summit. However, last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that "no concrete arrangements" were made. The last conversation between the presidents took place on March 20.

Last week, Putin called Trump a "thoughtful man," and said that he has "reason to believe that dialogue can be constructive." According to Putin, a full-fledged meeting with Trump has not taken place due to the "domestic political struggle" in the US.