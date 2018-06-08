Putin Calls Trump 'Thoughtful Man', Hopes for Constructive Dialogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that his meeting with US President Donald Trump had not taken place yet because of the domestic political struggle in the United States.

"He [Trump] is a thoughtful man, he knows how to listen and responds to the arguments given by the interlocutor. This gives me the reason to believe that the dialogue can be constructive," Vladimir Putin said on the Rossiya 24 television channel.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the Russian Foreign Ministry is preparing a meaningful preparation for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States and that the need for such contact is very high from the point of view of launching the process of normalization and improving relations between Moscow and Washington. According to him, the American side is in solidarity with this position.

The last telephone conversation between Putin and Trump took place on March 20.

According to the Kremlin press service, the heads of US and Russian foreign affairs agencies were instructed to work out the issue of a meeting of the leaders. Moreover, later it became known that Trump not only talked about the possibility of a meeting but also invited Putin to Washington for this.

At the end of May, an assistant to the Russian leader Yuri Ushakov said that the possibility of organizing a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming months, prior to the November summit of the Group of Twenty, has not yet been discussed.