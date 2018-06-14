FBI Arrests US Woman for Recruiting on Daesh Behalf Via Social Media - Reports

Waheba Issa Dais, born in Israel, was arrested on Wednesday in her home in Wisconsin’s Cudahy for "attempting to provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham [Daesh*], a designated foreign terrorist organization," FOX6 News reported, citing the US Department of Justice.
According to the media, the FBI was tipped off by Facebook officials who said that Dais posted instructions on how to make explosives on her social media and encouraged people to carry out terror attacks in the name of Daesh.
READ MORE: WATCH: Russia's FSB Detains Suspected Daesh Terrorists in Rostov Region
Later on Wednesday, the woman appeared before a federal magistrate judge and now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
*Daesh, also known as Islamic State, ISIS, IS, ISIL, is a terrorist group banned in Russia
