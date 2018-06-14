FBI Arrests US Woman for Recruiting on Daesh Behalf Via Social Media - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The FBI arrested a Wisconsin resident for providing support to the Daesh terror group by facilitating recruitment and helping plot terror attacks via Facebook, FOX6 News reported.

Waheba Issa Dais, born in Israel, was arrested on Wednesday in her home in Wisconsin’s Cudahy for "attempting to provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham [Daesh*], a designated foreign terrorist organization," FOX6 News reported, citing the US Department of Justice.

According to the media, the FBI was tipped off by Facebook officials who said that Dais posted instructions on how to make explosives on her social media and encouraged people to carry out terror attacks in the name of Daesh.

Later on Wednesday, the woman appeared before a federal magistrate judge and now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Social media has turned into a platform for a range of extremist and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which have been actively using Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram to attract new recruits. Different approaches to countering extremism on the Internet have been used, including massive state surveillance and raids of social media against terrorist accounts that involved blocking thousands of accounts and pages. Despite the efforts, terrorists remain active on social networks worldwide.

*Daesh, also known as Islamic State, ISIS, IS, ISIL, is a terrorist group banned in Russia