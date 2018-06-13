Some 150 Blank Subpoenas Filed in Virginia Court Over Manafort's Case - Reports

The filing says all witnesses should testify in the court on July 25 during the trial and bring a number of documents stored electronically, the media reported.
Manafort is scheduled to appear before Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday, according to the report.
Last week, the Office of the Special Counsel filed a third superseding indictment against Manafort and his Russian aide Konstantin Kilimnik. Both were accused of trying to obstruct justice and tamper witnesses in the time period between late February and mid-April.
The Special Counsel is probing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.
Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations of interference, saying they are groundless and invented to divert public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing issues.
