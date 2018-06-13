US Special Counsel Mueller's Approval at All-Time Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's public image has reached an all-time low among Americans as President Donald Trump and his allies attack Mueller and his investigation, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

The poll found that 53 percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of the investigator who is looking into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia during the run-up to the 2016 election. The number marks a 26 percent increase since the first poll, conducted in July 2017.

However, the poll still contained some tough numbers for Trump, with 48 percent of voters believing he tried to impede or obstruct the Russia investigation, which is up from 44 percent in February.

READ MORE: Cash Him Outside: Mueller Probe Cost Way Less Than Trump Trips to Florida Resort

© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak Mueller Team Tries to Limit Access to Russia Probe Evidence Alleging Midterm Elections Meddling

A majority of voters, 59 percent, also oppose the idea of Trump pardoning himself, after the president said in a Twitter message last week that he had the "absolute right" to a self-pardon.

Moscow has denied all allegations of interfering in the 2016 election, calling the accusations "absurd," as well as accusations of collusion with the Trump campaign. Trump has also denied any collusion, calling Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt."