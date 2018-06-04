Register
01:55 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump hits out of the sand on the first hole of the Poppy Hills Golf Course

    Cash Him Outside: Mueller Probe Cost Way Less Than Trump Trips to Florida Resort

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    On Friday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that the US government has spent over $17 million on a “Russian Hoax” investigation. However, Trump may have spent that much - if not more - on his many trips to his Florida resort.

    According to data submitted to the Justice Department by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, the probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections stood at about $16.7 million in its first 10 and a half months. It sounds like a lot of money, until one puts things in perspective by acknowledging that the federal government is expected to spend $4.1 trillion in the 2018 fiscal year. 

    Singapore
    CC0
    Singapore Working Hard to Ensure Kim-Trump Meeting Goes Without Problems - Defense Minister

    In addition, after Trump took office, Judicial Watch reported that each one of Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago — his private luxury bolthole in Florida — costs about $1 million. The figures include Secret Service protection and Air Force One travel. According to the Washington Post, since Trump took office, he has been to Mar-a-Lago a minimum of 17 times.

    According to Judicial Watch, the cost of Trump's Mar-a-Lago trips calculated above do not include airlifting equipment like presidential limousines or all the protection costs. In July 2017, the Coast Guard spent some $6.6 million protecting the resort during Trump's first five visits there after becoming president, according to the data.

    Trump has naturally been tight-lipped about his leisure time, which apparently includes a lot of golf. According to the Washington Post, this could be because Trump has excessively criticized two-term US President Barack Obama's golfing and travel habits.

    On Thursday, House Democrats wrote a letter complaining that the Trump White House is ignoring its requests for information from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). 

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US Troops in South Korea Off Table at Trump-Kim Summit - Pentagon Chief Mattis

    "We are writing to request that you hold an immediate hearing on the dramatic decision by the White House to obstruct investigations by our independent investigators at the Government Accountability Office," according to the letter.

    "We ask that the Committee obtain testimony from the White House Counsel and the General Counsel of GAO. The Committee must act swiftly to determine who instructed White House staff to refuse to provide information to GAO, as well as to evaluate the justification for this decision and its potential to impair Congress from fulfilling its Constitutional oversight responsibilities."

    Russia has repeatedly denied all allegations that it interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, calling the accusations groundless. Trump, for his part, has consistently complained that Mueller's investigation is a "witch hunt."

    Related:

    US in Early Discussions for Potential Meeting Between Trump, Putin - Reports
    Trump’s Trade Rhetoric Intended to ‘Whip Up’ Voter Support Ahead of Key Election
    Trump Says Would Not Mind Separate Trade Deals With Canada, Mexico
    Trump Confirms Summit With Kim on June 12, Says Pyongyang Wants Denuclearization
    'Feet of Clay': What's Behind Trump's Flip-Flops on US-China Trade Relations
    Tags:
    collusion, Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse