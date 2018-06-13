Incoming Ontario Premier Vows to Ban "Anti-Semitic" Quds Day

The promise comes hot on the heels after an incident where a speaker at a Quds Day march urged for the "eradication of Zionists," sparking public outrage.

The newly elected premier-designate of the local Ontario government, Doug Ford, has promised to fight for banning the annual Quds Day marches from taking place in the province's capital, Toronto, the Times of Israel reported. The incoming head of Ontario slammed the event as "racist" and "anti-Semitic."

"Our government will take action to ensure that events like Al-Quds Day, which calls for the killing of an entire civilian population in Israel, are no longer part of the landscape in Ontario," Doug Ford said in one of his tweets.

Quds Day, an annual event originally proposed by Iran, is devoted to opposing Israel and taking hold of Eastern Jerusalem. The day takes place on the last Friday of Ramadan. The event is regularly accompanied by anti-Semitic remarks and displaying Hezbollah flags. During the march in Toronto on June 9, local Muslim religious leader Sheikh Shafiq Hudda called for "the eradication of the Israeli Zionists" during his speech.