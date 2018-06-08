Register
18:21 GMT +308 June 2018
    Palestinian demonstrators prepare to set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018

    Palestinians Protest on Gaza Border on Jerusalem Day as IDF Deploys Iron Dome

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 4,000 Palestinians have gathered along the Israel-Gaza Strip border, when the International Quds Day, marking the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan is celebrated, with Israeli forces using dispersal means against those whom they view as rioters, the Israel Defense Forces said.

    The clashes with the IDF that erupted as a result of the rallies, injured about 100 Palestinian protesters, the Gaza Health Ministry reported.

    Amid the raging protests, the Israeli Defense Forces have deployed the Iron Dome air defense system near Gaza.

    "The Hamas terror organization made its violent intentions clear for Al-Quds Day… About 4,000 rioters are currently gathered in 5 locations along the Gaza Strip security fence and are burning tires. In response, IDF troops are using riot dispersal means and operating in accordance with the rules of engagement," the IDF said in a tweet.

    Palestinian demonstrators prepare to set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Israel's Defense Minister Vows Retaliation for Incendiary Kites From Gaza
    The IDF went on saying that its troops had increased security measures along the border with the Gaza Strip in order to protect the Israeli people and the country's infrastructure against the alleged attempts by the Hamas movement, which governs the Gaza Strip, to carry out terrorist attacks.

    Mass anti-Israeli protests annually take place in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Quds Day, which is dedicated to the support of the Palestinian people.

    Quds Day was established in Iran in 1979.

    READ MORE: Israel Spreads Leaflets in Gaza Strip Telling People to Steer Clear of Border

    Tensions between the Israeli and Palestinians flared up amid the Great March of Return rally, which began in Gaza on March 30.

    The Israeli side has been using lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on the Hamas radical movement.

    Since the start of the protests, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured.

