Canadians Strike Back: Former Diplomat Urges Boycott of Firms Working With Trump

Trump has imposed harsh tariffs on steel and aluminum from several countries, including Canada, accusing them of unfair trade practices with the US and crippling the US' trade balance. The move has sparked widespread outrage among Canadians.

While Ottawa is considering options for retaliatory tariffs against Washington, Canadian citizens have decided to take the matter of retaliating against the US tariffs on steel and aluminum into their own hands. But instead of punishing the entire US economy, the initiative proposed by Scott Gilmore, a former Canadian diplomat and social entrepreneur, suggests that his compatriots punish Trump himself by striking at his "wallet."

Gilmore has published a list of Trump and his relatives' companies, as well as those that work with them, in an article in the Canadian magazine Maclean's, suggesting several methods of negatively impacting them. He suggested boycotting them or writing to them directly, explaining the reasons behind the move, or addressing the companies in public spaces, such as on Facebook or Twitter.

The former diplomat claims that the approach is highly effective, as several companies have allegedly already cut ties with Trump's firms.

Trump imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum respectively from several countries, including Canada. He has accused these countries of imposing unfair tariffs on US goods, which, he claims, hurts the US trade balance. The move was blasted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who vowed that Ottawa would impose retaliatory tariffs against American goods in the near future.