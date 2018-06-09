Register
22:13 GMT +309 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump addressing reporters after the G7 summit.

    Trump Throws Allies Curveball, Proposes G7 'Zero Tariff' Trade Zone

    whitehouse.gov
    Business
    Get short URL
    426

    The proposal comes following two days of testy back-and-forth comments on trade between the US president and Washington's Canadian and European allies.

    "No tariffs, no barriers – that's the way it should be. And no subsidies. …That would be the ultimate thing, whether or not it works, but I did suggest it," President Trump said in a press conference in Quebec on Saturday prior to his departure for Singapore.

    "In other words, let's say Canada, where … the United States pays tremendous tariffs on dairy as an example — 270% — nobody knows that … we don't want to pay anything. Why should we pay? Ultimately that's what you want – you want a tariff-free [zone], you want no barriers, and you want no subsidies because you have some cases where countries are subsidizing industries and that's not fair."

    U.S. President Donald Trump, center, stands with other G7 leaders as they prepare for a group photo during the G7 Summit in the Ancient Theatre of Taormina ( 3rd century BC) in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    G7 Summit Highlights: Tusk Accuses Trump of Challenging 'International Order'
    Trump did not specify how the US's allies responded to his proposal.

    Blaming past US leaders for "decades and decades" of bad trade deals with the US's G7 allies, which have led to hundreds of billions of dollars in trade deficits, Trump stressed that "those days are over" and promised to continue his hard-edged approach on trade to straighten out outstanding issues. "There is no reason we should have large trade deficits with virtually every country of the world," he said.

    Trump also suggested that Friday and Saturday's summit had been "very, very successful," and dismissed claims of tensions between the US and other nations, describing their relationship "a 10."

    The president traded barbs with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders ahead of and during the summit, repeatedly accusing allies of putting "massive tariffs" on American goods. Macron asked whether Trump cared about the US "being isolated," and alluded to a possible "G6" without US participation. European Council President Donald Trump accused Trump of challenging the "rules-based international order," and suggested his policy "makes no sense at all."

    France's President Macron hugs Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau as he arrives at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    G6+1: Rift Between Trump and His EU Allies, Canada Steadily Deepening
    The summit comes amid the imposition of US steel and aluminum tariffs affecting all nations including Washington's NAFTA and EU partners.

    The G7 summit of developed Western economies, namely the US, Germany, Japan, the UK, France, Italy and Canada wrapped up Saturday in the Quebec town of La Malbaie.

    Related:

    G7 Summit: Trump Trying to Prevent US From Losing 'Superpower' Status – Analyst
    G7 Starts in Canada; Pride Month Celebrated; New Documentary "White Boy"
    'G7 Summit Being Used to Advance Another Russophobic Hysterical Plan' - Author
    G7? G8? G6? Divisions on Full Display at Summit of World Powers
    Tags:
    G7, remarks, subsidies, tariffs, free trade, Donald Trump, Europe, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek of USSR's Leading Children's Store
    Sneak Peek of USSR's Leading Children's Store
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse