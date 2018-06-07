Kaspersky Lab Challenges US Court’s Ruling Against Its Software Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russia-based software company Kaspersky Lab is challenging a US federal court’s rejection of its appeal against the US government ban of its antivirus software, according to court documents.

"Notice is hereby given that Kaspersky Lab, Inc. and Kaspersky Labs Limited, plaintiffs in the above named cases, hereby appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from the consolidated memorandum opinion and orders of this court entered on May 30, 2018, granting defendants’ motions to dismiss and dismissing the above named cases," the court document said Wednesday.

On May 30, the US District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed two lawsuits filed by the Kaspersky Lab against the US federal government for ordering all agencies to remove products made by the software company from their networks.

The US authorities banned Kaspersky Lab products last September after becoming concerned about its presence in federal networks in the wake of Russia’s alleged 2016 election meddling. Kaspersky Lab appealed the decision, but a judge in the District of Columbia rejected the company’s claim that the US government ban was unconstitutional.

Kaspersky Lab argued that holding a private business accountable for alleged actions by nation states could have "broad implications" for the global technology community, and maintained that the ban was an ill-informed measure and a "product of unconstitutional agency and legislative processes."

Kaspersky Lab insists it operates independently and transparently, and has repeatedly denied having ever worked for any government or engaged in espionage.