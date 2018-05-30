US Judge Dismisses Kaspersky Lab Lawsuit Against US Government Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US District Court for the District of Columbia has dismissed two lawsuits filed by the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab against the federal government for ordering all agencies to remove products made by the company from their networks.

"The Court will dismiss both Plaintiffs' NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018] Lawsuit and their BOD [Binding Operative Directive] Lawsuit," the court document said.

The court document, filed by US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, said that while removing Kaspersky Lab products from US government networks might have adverse consequences, this does not make the action unconstitutional.

The US government decided to ban Kaspersky Lab products after becoming concerned about its presence in federal networks in the wake of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

The software firm insists that it operates independently and has never worked for any government or engaged in cyber-espionage activities.

