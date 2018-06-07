Register
    President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

    'Didn't You Guys Burn Down White House?': Trump Justifies Tariff War - Reports

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump held a confrontation phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on trade tariffs in which he blamed the Canadians for burning down the White House in the War of 1812, media reported on Wednesday.

    On May 25, Trump and Trudeau had a dispute during a phone call regarding Washington’s decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada based on national security concerns, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the conversation.

    Trudeau asked Trump to explain the national security justification, to which the US president replied "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?" according to the report.

    Aluminium-Herstellung in China
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    UK May Suffer the Most From Trump's Tariffs in Europe - Analyst
    On August 24, 1814, British forces from Canada, which at the time was a colony of Great Britain, torched the White House in response to an American attack on Ontario.

    Canadian media outlet CBC News said via Twitter on Wednesday that it was able to confirm CNN’s report about the conversation.

    On Thursday, Washington announced it would impose a 25-percent tariff on steel imports and 10-percent tariff on aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, effective June 1. The move came after months of talks on possible limits.

    Mexico and Canada responded to the US move with counter-measures. In particular, Ottawa announced it would target US steel, aluminum and other products totaling 16.6 billion Canadian dollars ($12.8 billion). The tariffs will take effect on July 1.

