The EU, Canada, and Mexico Respond to Trump's Tariffs

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trump's decision to go forward with new tariffs on steel and aluminum. The EU, Canada, and Mexico have all expressed their displeasure with this decision, and it remains to be seen how economic relationships may be impacted.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Debate About Children and Immigration Misses the Real Story

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian [In-Studio] | Breaking the Two Party Stranglehold

Ken Whittle — Associate Editor at Disobedient Media | CIA Assets in the Mainstream Media: Who is Ken Dilanian

Joanne Stocker — Journalist and an Editor for 'The Defense Post' | The People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) — What You Need to Know

Dr. Michael Nevradakis — Host of Dialogos Radio and Contributor to Mint Press News | Greece, Macedonia, and Political Tension in the European Union

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | The Age of Open Advocacy for Government Propaganda



There has been a lot of discussion recently about children who illegally crossed the Southern border being "lost" by The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Immigration Attorney Susan Pai has history dealing with cases involving the release of unaccompanied migrant children, and she returns to Fault Lines to provide her insight on the reality of this situation.

The People's Mujahedin of Iran, also known as the 'MEK,' is a fairly unknown group that has been pushing for regime change in Iran. Joanne Stocker, a journalist and Editor for 'The Defense Post,' joins Fault Lines as a guest for the first time to break down the history of the MEK and their associations with powerful American policy makers.

For the final segment of the show, Fault Lines fan-favorite Michael Krieger joins Garland and Lee to discuss his recent column entitled, 'May You Live in Stupid, Corrupt and yet Fascinating Times.' With the mainstream media and political system in a constant state of madness, what can individuals and their families do to maintain their sanity while staying on top of the news cycle?



